Winston Delano Miller, aged 80, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020 at Novant Health Prince William Medical Center after a short illness. Winston was born on October 20, 1940 at the family home of his paternal grandparents in Luray, VA to Cletus and Anna Miller. Winston moved to Manassas, VA in 1941 and graduated from Osbourn City H.S. in 1958. He began working for the Central Intelligence Agency in 1958 until his retirement in 1993. Winston served five overseas tours of duty in the Dominican Republic; Frankfurt, Germany; Vientiane, Laos; Taipei, Taiwan; London, England. Winston is survived by his wife of 59 years Rebecca Ann Miller; daughter Nancy (Kenny) Morris; son Michael (Donna) Miller and grandchildren Matthew and Adeline Miller; 12 nieces and nephews and numerous extended family and friends. Graveside services will occur on Friday, November 20 at 12 noon at the Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Hwy., Manassas, VA 20109. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Buckhall VFD at 7190 Yates Ford Rd., Manassas, VA 20111 or the Bethel Lutheran Church at 8712 Plantation Lane, Manassas, VA 20110. Condolences may be sent: