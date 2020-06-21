WINSTON THOMPSON
Second son born to the late, William C. "Andrew" Thompson and the late, Eileen Williams-Thompson, passed on June 5, 2020. Winston Anthony Thompson will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather to his family, an exceptional brother to his seven siblings, a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews, a dear cousin to his countless relatives in Guyana, the United States, England and the Caribbean islands and a dear friend to many who, over the years, crossed paths with him. He treated everyone as if they were the most precious person/friend to him. His warm personality was a magnet that drew people to him. Winston lived a full life. His accomplishments were many. It is now time for Winston to rest from his labor. His work here on Earth is done. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant!" (Matt. 25: 21). He is survived by his loving wife Maureen Thompson and three daughters - Lianne Zara Totty, Nadia and Wenda Zoe Thompson. He was grandfather to Lucas Totty and father-in-law to Lawrence Totty. Winston was a bother to Phillip Thompson, Minerva Alexander, Felicity Pile, Pamela, Aubrey, and Theresa Thompson and Celeste Jhugdeo. Services Friday, June 19, 2020, New Cathedral Cemetery, 4300 Old Frederick Rd.May God grant eternal rest to our dear Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Friend and relative, Winston Anthony Thompson! We give thanks to God for loaning him to us for these many years!


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
