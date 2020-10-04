1/1
WINSTON WRIGHT
1946 - 2020
Winston Lloyd Wright  March 16, 1946 - September 28, 2020  
On Monday, September 28, 2020 Winston Lloyd Wright PE formally of Laurel, Maryland and Porus, Jamaica departed this life leaving behind his wife Carmella (Joy); children Brian (Dionne), Deborah and Jamile (Silas); grandsons Miles, Alex, Issac and Elijah; brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of loving and supportive friends.Winston was a dedicated electrical engineer at Potomac Electric Power Company (PEPCO) and the General Services Administration (GSA), where he worked for many years retiring in 2018.A private service will be held on October 8, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD. Service will be livestreamed at 10 a.m.https//www.facebook.com/joy.wright.3517

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Service
10:00 AM
https// www.facebook.com/joy.wright.3517
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
