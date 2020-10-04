Winston Lloyd Wright March 16, 1946 - September 28, 2020
On Monday, September 28, 2020 Winston Lloyd Wright PE formally of Laurel, Maryland and Porus, Jamaica departed this life leaving behind his wife Carmella (Joy); children Brian (Dionne), Deborah and Jamile (Silas); grandsons Miles, Alex, Issac and Elijah; brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of loving and supportive friends.Winston was a dedicated electrical engineer at Potomac Electric Power Company (PEPCO) and the General Services Administration (GSA), where he worked for many years retiring in 2018.A private service will be held on October 8, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD. Service will be livestreamed at 10 a.m.https//www.facebook.com/joy.wright.3517