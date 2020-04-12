Wona Charlotte BRYAN
(Age 88)
On Monday, April 6, 2020, Wona Charlotte Bryan of Silver Spring, MD. Wife of the late Wesley Adelbert Bryan, mother of Vicky Lynn (William) Rogerson of Delray Beach, FL, Karen Jean Bryan of Chicago, IL and Allan A. (Carol) Bryan of Greencastle, PA., grandmother of Jason (Christina) Aubrey of Chicago, IL, Christine Aubrey of Chicago, IL, Joshua Aubrey of Joplin, MO and Christopher Bryan of Greencastle, PA., sister of Mona Ellis of New Carrollton, MD, also survived by many nieces and nephews and close friend William Ray Harrell of Beltsville, MD. She is predeceased by her sisters Arlene Brown and Vida Skipper and her brothers Reicks Sagges and Harold Sagges. Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 16, with a private burial at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, Silver Spring, MD.