Woodrow Gill, Jr. (Age 80)
Of Richmond, Virginia, died October 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow, Sr. and Pauline Brown Gill and two siblings. Surviving are his wife, Cynthia Diane Moore Gill; five sons, Woodrow III, Godfrey (Chloe) and Geoffrey (Sheyda) Gill, Randolph (Erin) and Eric Evans; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Gill Douglas (Bernard); devoted nephew, Bernard Douglas Jr. "Dougie"; devoted brother-in-law, Rickie Moore; and devoted cousin, Brenda Crawley. He was also blessed with a wealth of wonderful friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Virginia. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Virginia. Rev. Littycia Clay-Crawley officiating. Rev. Andrew J. White, eulogist. Interment St. James Church Cemetery, Varina. Online guest book at