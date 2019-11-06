The Washington Post

WOODROW GILL Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WOODROW GILL Jr..
Service Information
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Scott's Chapel
116 E. Brookland Park Blvd
Richmond, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Woodrow Gill, Jr. (Age 80)  

Of Richmond, Virginia, died October 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow, Sr. and Pauline Brown Gill and two siblings. Surviving are his wife, Cynthia Diane Moore Gill; five sons, Woodrow III, Godfrey (Chloe) and Geoffrey (Sheyda) Gill, Randolph (Erin) and Eric Evans; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Gill Douglas (Bernard); devoted nephew, Bernard Douglas Jr. "Dougie"; devoted brother-in-law, Rickie Moore; and devoted cousin, Brenda Crawley. He was also blessed with a wealth of wonderful friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Virginia. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Virginia. Rev. Littycia Clay-Crawley officiating. Rev. Andrew J. White, eulogist. Interment St. James Church Cemetery, Varina. Online guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.