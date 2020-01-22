WOODROW W. ROBINSON (Age 87)
Of Purcellville, VA, departed this life Monday, January 13, 2020. Woodrow, a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, leaves to mourn wife, Bettie M. Robinson; four daughters, Celeste R. Peterson of Centreville, VA, Denise Robinson of Herndon, VA, Sherry Taylor of White Plains, NY and Elizabeth Harris (Brian) of Oxford, NC; one son, Purvis Taylor (Alicia); godson, Moses Freedom of Purcellville, VA; brother, William Robinson (Emily) of Oxford, NC; brother-in-law, Walter Hogan (Jean) of Falls Church, VA; sister-in-law, Mattie Lassiter (Nelson) of Purcellville, VA; grandson, Tony Taylor (Brenda) and great-granddaughter, Simone of Centreville, VA; nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends too numerous to name. Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at the Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 17406 Brownsville Lane, Hamilton, VA 20158. Interment will be at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Lincoln, VA. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic. VA/DC/MD, 800-388-1913