WOODROW "Woody" WILLIAMS Jr. (1946 - 2020)
Woodrow Wilson Williams, Jr. "Woody" (Age 73)  

Of Ashburn, died on January 31, 2020 after a brief illness. Born September 15, 1946, to the late Woodrow Wilson Williams and Hazel Royston Williams in Marshall, Virginia. He graduated from Richmond Professional Institute and worked as a finance manager for Boeing and later SAIC. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Linda; children Cassandra Donahue (Patrick), Steven Williams (Christine), Melissa Thorne (Gary), and Ashley Williams; as well as four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8 at Heritage Baptist Church in Ashburn, Virginia at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Please share online condolences with the family at
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2020
