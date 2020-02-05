Woodrow Wilson Williams, Jr. "Woody" (Age 73)
Of Ashburn, died on January 31, 2020 after a brief illness. Born September 15, 1946, to the late Woodrow Wilson Williams and Hazel Royston Williams in Marshall, Virginia. He graduated from Richmond Professional Institute and worked as a finance manager for Boeing and later SAIC. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Linda; children Cassandra Donahue (Patrick), Steven Williams (Christine), Melissa Thorne (Gary), and Ashley Williams; as well as four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8 at Heritage Baptist Church in Ashburn, Virginia at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Please share online condolences with the family at