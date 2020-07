WORTHINGTON MINER

Worthington Keola Miner

Of Woodbridge VA passed away at age 63 in Port St. Lucie, FL on June 22, 2020. He is survived by mother Gladys; brothers Bert K. Miner (predeceased June 18, 2020) and Alan R.K (Linda); sister JoAnn K. Fleming; nieces Joyce Moore and Noelani (Devin) Hare; nephew Kyle (Jackie) Miner. Keola graduated in 1974 from Hayfield Secondary, Alexandria, VA. He worked as a Steward at Auto Train and worked in home improvements. He was a big fan of the Washington Redskins and enjoyed gatherings with family and friends. Keola's cremains will return home to Honolulu HI where his ashes will be scattered at sea.



