

Wynne James III



Died January 14, 2020, at age 91 in Washington, DC. He was an international affairs analyst, energy official and genealogist, the author of a number of books and various articles, including a letter to the editor revealing in the New York Times that FDR and Winston Churchill were blood cousins, knew it and shielded this from public knowledge. Born in Doylestown, PA in 1928, the son of Wynne James Jr. and Virginia Freeman, Wynne attended school there, then graduated from St. Paul's School, Concord, NH and Princeton University, and received a Master's in International Affairs from Columbia University. Drafted into the army at the outbreak of the Korean War, he taught the Russian language to Army Intelligence students, following which he served in the CIA and Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for about 10 years each. He then became a charter member of the fledgling energy agency/department that would become the Department of Energy, where he became Director of Energy Importing Nations and deputy head of NATO's Petroleum Planning Committee, and served the rest of his 54 years in the Federal government, retiring in 2004. The recipient of numerous awards, he was also noted for bicycling 18 miles a day, totaling 150,000 miles, commuting to work in summer and winter, as part of his focus on energy conservation. Married to Greta Weik of Doylestown, they had three daughters, Susan J. Ahalt and Nina J. Hochevar, each of Montgomery Village, MD, and Anne J. Harman of Arlington, VA. Divorced twice, the second from Katie O'Hara of Yorktown, VA, he married Dr. Elizabeth Boyd of Mankato, KS, and they had a son, Benjamin Alexander James of Veneta, OR and daughter, Caroline Amory James of Boston, MA. Wynne had five grandchildren, Samantha Ahalt Conroy, John James "Jack" Ahalt, Sonya Marie Hochevar, Keenan Jackson James and Ella Winslow James, and two great-grandchildren, Zoe Finette Conroy and Tyler Christopher Conroy. He is survived by siblings, Virginia "ViVi" James Hlavsa, Tom James, Lisa James Otto, Lee James Reichert, Roger Crouthamel, Mary Krauthamel-Lane and their families as well as many cousins. He was predeceased by one brother, W.W. Keen James. Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension, 205 S. Summit Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .