YETTA SIRULNIK BUCKBERG
Died April 26, 2020. Born in Baltimore in 1934, raised in a loving home with her beloved parents, sister, and brother. In 1959 she met Morton Buckberg (1929-1996) on a blind date. They married and raised their family in Silver Spring. Yetta worked at Bethesda Naval Hospital, and then at NIH. We celebrate her life and the legacy of family that she treasured. Everything was about family, and everybody was family. In loving memory from her children Mark (Jennifer), Perry (Stephanie), Paul (Amy), Philip (Roberta); her brother Arnie (Kathy); and her grandchildren, Emily, Mitchell, Matthew, Noah, Michael, Jonas, Nathan, Millie, and Jacob. A private funeral was held on April 29, 2020.