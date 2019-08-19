YETTA NATHAN
"Ms. Nathan"
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on August 10, 2019. Resident of Capitol Heights, MD. Beloved daughter of the late Doc and Solimo Livingston. Devoted mother of James Nathan, Antionette Wallace, Reginald, Denise, Patricia, Robert and Dale Nathan. Also survived by one sister, Lillian Clark; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Annabell Nelson and Flossie Timberlake; two daughters, Gail and Diane Nathan. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 10 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. Service at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, MD.