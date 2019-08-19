The Washington Post

YETTA "NATHAN" NATHAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YETTA "NATHAN" NATHAN.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Rd.
Landover, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Rd.
Landover, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

YETTA NATHAN
"Ms. Nathan"

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on August 10, 2019. Resident of Capitol Heights, MD. Beloved daughter of the late Doc and Solimo Livingston. Devoted mother of James Nathan, Antionette Wallace, Reginald, Denise, Patricia, Robert and Dale Nathan. Also survived by one sister, Lillian Clark; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Annabell Nelson and Flossie Timberlake; two daughters, Gail and Diane Nathan. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 10 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. Service at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300