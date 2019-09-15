

YING CHIH CHEN



Ying Chih Chen, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died on September 3, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Manchuria, China and immigrated to the United States in 1967. She taught at the United States Department of State for forty years, retiring in 2008. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Heng Li Chen. She is survived by her three sons, Thomas, Jerry, and Kenneth; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD, 20904. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Charles County, MD.