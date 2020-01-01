Yolanda Chiquita Newman Diggs Minor
August 15, 1940 - December 24, 2019
Peacefully left us to be with our ancestors on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was a beloved matriarch to many and is survived by her twin sister Lolita Harley; brother Rico Newman; her children George W. Diggs II, Denyce R. Diggs, and Ramon D. Minor, and Tieresa R. Diggs; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8908 Old Branch Ave., Clinton, MD 20735. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Arrangements by Rainey Funeral Home.