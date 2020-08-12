1/1
YOLANDA RATTI
Yolanda M. Ratti (Age 80)  
Of Stafford, VA passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on January 19, 1940 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late Edward and Margarita (Morisi) Ratti. Yolanda is survived by her son, Leonard Phillips (Nancy); her grandchildren, Jessica (Doug), Joshua (Renee), Matthew (Carissa); her brothers, Gino, Edward, Joseph (Marcia); and her great-grandchildren Nathan, Noah, Lucas, and Mila.Yolanda lived in Washington, DC most of her life. She enjoyed attending events at the Kennedy Center. She loved vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She especially loved holidays and gathering with friends and family. She will be missed by all who knew her. A private Graveside services will be held at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. If desired, friends may make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or to the Dementia Society of America. Online condolences may be sent towww.mullinsthompsonstafford.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA 22554
5406597690
