YOLANDA M. WHITE

Peacefully transitioned on November 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her only son, Norman T. White.Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Lue A. Culbreath; stepfather, David Culbreath; siblings, Margaret McGhee and Christopher Davis. She also leaves a host of uncles, aunts nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Services and interment private. A memorial Service to honor her memory will be held at a date to be announced.



