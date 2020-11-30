1/1
YOLANDA WHITE
YOLANDA M. WHITE  
Peacefully transitioned on November 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her only son, Norman T. White.Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Lue A. Culbreath; stepfather, David Culbreath; siblings, Margaret McGhee and Christopher Davis. She also leaves a host of uncles, aunts nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Services and interment private. A memorial Service to honor her memory will be held at a date to be announced.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 30, 2020.
