

Yolonda Swanson Pajot



Yolonda Swanson Pajot passed in Hospice Care, in Kennesaw, GA, on May 23, 2019. She was 68. Private services were held on May 26.

Yolonda will be missed for her quirky, yet private, sense of humor and her continuous role of caretaker in all relationships she filled.

She was the youngest daughter of Emil and Ruth Swanson of Woodbine, MD; and sister to Brenda Pennington. She is survived by her husband Jean-Louis Pajot of Acworth, GA; her nephew Michael Pennington, her niece Courtney Ayers, and grand-niece Cora Ayers of Marietta, GA.

After Graduating from South Carroll High School, MD, in 1968, Yolonda began her 46-year federal career at the Atomic Energy Commission and finally retiring from the U.S. Department of Energy in 2014, in Washington, DC. She relocated to Metro Atlanta in 2017 where her battle with Ovarian Cancer persisted.