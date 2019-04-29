The Washington Post

YOSEF EZRA LIVINGSTON

Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise..."
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Young Israel Shomrai Emunah
1132 Arcola Ave.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

YOSEF EZRA LIVINGSTON (Age 6)  

On Friday, April 26, 2019, YOSEF EZRA LIVINGSTON of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved son of Mark and Dina Zolotusky Livingston. Loving brother of Emuna Tova. Dear grandson of Peter and Bette Segal Livingston, Galina Braginsky Zolotusky and Vitaly Zolotusky; great-grandson of Stanislav Braginsky, Maya Boyarskaya and Anya Zolotusky. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, 1132 Arcola Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20902. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, Acton-Concord Chabad Center or the Kollel of Greater Boston. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.