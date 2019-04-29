YOSEF EZRA LIVINGSTON (Age 6)
On Friday, April 26, 2019, YOSEF EZRA LIVINGSTON of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved son of Mark and Dina Zolotusky Livingston. Loving brother of Emuna Tova. Dear grandson of Peter and Bette Segal Livingston, Galina Braginsky Zolotusky and Vitaly Zolotusky; great-grandson of Stanislav Braginsky, Maya Boyarskaya and Anya Zolotusky. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, 1132 Arcola Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20902. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, Acton-Concord Chabad Center or the Kollel of Greater Boston. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.