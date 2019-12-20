

Yoshihiko Yamada (Age 76)



Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Rockville, Maryland. Born February 7, 1943 in Osaka, Japan, he was the third son of Yoshikazu and Hideko Yamada.

Yoshi led a distinguished career as a scientist. For most of his 40-year career at the NIH, he served as Chief of the Molecular Biology section of the Laboratory of Developmental Biology at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research. During this time, he made significant contributions to our understanding of basement membrane components, cartilage, and other extracellular matrices important in development and disease. He also trained and mentored many young scientists who have since become leaders in their own right.

Yoshi is survived by his wife, Makiko of Silver Spring, MD, son Tomohiko of Rochester, MN, and daughter Lindsey of Silver Spring, MD. He is also survived by his elder sisters, Hitomi and Ayuko of Osaka, Japan. He is preceded in death by his elder brother, Shinji and elder sister Teruyo.

Yoshi Yamada will be fondly remembered by his family, friends, and all those who have known him.

Visitation will take place at Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Burial Private.