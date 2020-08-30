

Yong Hui Gayton "Tammy"

A former resident of Gainesville, VA, went away to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020. Tammy was incredibly generous and loving to all those who were around her. The biggest gift she shared with everyone was herself. She was the light and the life of the room. She always thought of others happiness before her own, and made sure those around her were comfortable, fed, and warm. To meet her once, would be an unforgettable event as her zest for life and energy were contagious. In lieu of a service, her family and friends will hold a celebration of life to be held in Aldie, VA at a future date.Tammy was born on April 22, 1948 in South Korea, and lived there until she married her husband, Carl Gayton in 1971 and moved to the US. They raised two daughters and four grandchildren. An extremely strong and intelligent woman who came to the United States with her husband, not knowing the culture or the language, she quickly adapted and thrived to build a fruitful and beautiful life.Tammy was a loving wife to Carl Gayton and loving mother to Candice Gayton Spalding, Melissa Gayton Ely, Cole Spalding, Brian Ely, and a proud halmeoni to Caden Spalding, Nathan Ely, Nolan Spalding, Brooke Ely, and grandmother to her fur babies Gizmo and Bella.



