Yung Chi Wu
Dr. Yung Chi Wu, died peacefully in his sleep on June 5, 2020. Beloved father of Belkis Leong-Hong and husband Ken Leong Hong, Dr. Gloria Wu Wang and husband Dr. Paul Wang; grandfather of Denise Leong Williams and husband Dan Williams, Margaret Wang and Catherine Wang. A funeral service will be held at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the services will be live streamed. Please reach out to the DeVol Funeral Home website for instructions to obtain link. Interment private. Please sign family guestbook atwww.DeVolfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.