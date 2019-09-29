YVETTE NASH BLOUNT (Age 70)
Heaven's gate opened on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 and welcomed God's newest angel fondly known as Miss Yvette. Preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Daniel Nash, Sr. Her daughter, Marlowe Blount-Rich; granddaughter, MacKenzie Blount-Rich; brother, Dr. Daniel Nash, Jr. (Bettie); her fiance' Robert Kennedy; and ex-husband, Lee Blount are left to cherish her memory. She departed this life while in service for Prince Georges County Public Schools at Indian Queen Elementary School. She was a caretaker providing support, joy and laughter to all she encountered. On Thursday, October 3, (also, her birthday), the family will receive friends at Colesville United Methodist Church, 52 Randolph Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.