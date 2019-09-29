The Washington Post

YVETTE BLOUNT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YVETTE BLOUNT.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colesville United Methodist Church
52 Randolph Rd.
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Colesville United Methodist Church
52 Randolph Rd.
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

YVETTE NASH BLOUNT (Age 70)  

Heaven's gate opened on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 and welcomed God's newest angel fondly known as Miss Yvette. Preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Daniel Nash, Sr. Her daughter, Marlowe Blount-Rich; granddaughter, MacKenzie Blount-Rich; brother, Dr. Daniel Nash, Jr. (Bettie); her fiance' Robert Kennedy; and ex-husband, Lee Blount are left to cherish her memory. She departed this life while in service for Prince Georges County Public Schools at Indian Queen Elementary School. She was a caretaker providing support, joy and laughter to all she encountered. On Thursday, October 3, (also, her birthday), the family will receive friends at Colesville United Methodist Church, 52 Randolph Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.  
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.