1/
YVETTE BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share YVETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

YVETTE PATRINA BROWN (Age 61)  
Yvette passed away on July 9, 2020. She was born and raised in Washington, DC. For the last 30+ years, she lived in Atlanta, GA, where she died among family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Sareta W. Brown; aunts, cousins and friends. Services will be held Thursday, July 30 at 11 a.m., (wake at 10 a.m.), at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW, Washington, DC. Masks are required and seating is limited. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. www.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Wake
10:00 AM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
11:00 AM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved