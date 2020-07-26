YVETTE BROWN

Yvette passed away on July 9, 2020. She was born and raised in Washington, DC. For the last 30+ years, she lived in Atlanta, GA, where she died among family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Sareta W. Brown; aunts, cousins and friends. Services will be held Thursday, July 30 at 11 a.m., (wake at 10 a.m.), at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW, Washington, DC. Masks are required and seating is limited. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.