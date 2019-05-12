

YVETTE MARIE YOUNG DECOSTA

(Age 50)



Of Crofton, MD departed this life on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Yvette was born in San Francisco, CA on October 24, 1968. She was the first child born to Otis Benjamin Young, Jr. and the late Yvonne Collins Young. Yvette graduated from Regina High School in Adelphi, MD and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA.

Yvette is survived by her maternal grandmother Mrs. Katie Mae Collins; her father Otis Benjamin Young, Jr.; her former husband Gerald DeCosta and their three children Gyasi DeCosta, Layla DeCosta, and Amari DeCosta, her brother Otis Benjamin Young, III and many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Yvette's Life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia, MD 21045.