YVETTE SHUPE (1942 - 2020)
Notice
Yvette Shupe  

Surrounded by her family, our beloved mother, Yvette Shupe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 15, 2020. Born on January 16, 1942, Yvette was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Leonard Shupe. She is survived by her loving children, Susan Allen (Jason), Robert Shupe and Richard Shupe (Kelly), her grandchildren, Carleigh, Andrew and Jack as well as her brother, Roger Thibeault (Beverly) and his family. Visitation will be held Monday, January 20, 4 to 6 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W., Vienna, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21 at 11 a.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA. Inurnment, to join her husband, at Arlington National Cemetery, will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heroes.org in Yvette's name. Online condolences and fond memories of Yvette may be offered to the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
