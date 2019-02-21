YVOCKEEA K. MONTEIRO (Age 51)
Yvockeea K. Monteiro, 51, of Accokeek, Maryland passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019. She was born in Washington, DC on August 26, 1967. She is survived by her devoted husband of 27 years, James; her children, Alexis, Brandon, and Crystal; her mother Brenda Gray, her father Frank Smith
and a host of dear family and friends. Yvockeea worked for almost 30 years at the DC Department of Health. Homegoing Services will be held on Monday February 25, 2019 at Fort Washington Baptist Church, 11516 Fort Washington Rd, Fort Washington, MD, 20744. Visitation will begin 6 p.m., with services to follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Quantico National Cemetery.