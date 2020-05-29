YVONNE BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share YVONNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

YVONNE MARIA BROWN  
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of James A. Brown. She is also survived by loving mother, Alma Savage; brothers, Roland (Dorothy), Theodore (Sherron), Lowell White, and Lester Dockery (Sonia); sisters, Shirleen Richardson and Kathleen Allen (Richard); and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by sisters, Angela White, and Alva Whitaker; brothers, Maurice and Christopher White. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Margaret's of Scotland Catholic Church, 410 Addison Rd. S, Capitol Heights, MD from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Saint Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Saint Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
301-899-0687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved