YVONNE MARIA BROWNEntered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of James A. Brown. She is also survived by loving mother, Alma Savage; brothers, Roland (Dorothy), Theodore (Sherron), Lowell White, and Lester Dockery (Sonia); sisters, Shirleen Richardson and Kathleen Allen (Richard); and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by sisters, Angela White, and Alva Whitaker; brothers, Maurice and Christopher White. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Margaret's of Scotland Catholic Church, 410 Addison Rd. S, Capitol Heights, MD from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.