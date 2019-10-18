

Yvonne E. Ward-Reppert

(1942 - 2019)



Yvonne Elizabeth Ward-Reppert, of Maryland, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Yvonne was born on April 8, 1942, in Washington, DC. She graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Washington, DC; attended Montgomery College, The University of the District of Columbia, and Strayer University. Yvonne was the former wife of the late Kenneth J. Wingfield. She enjoyed card games, cooking, dancing, fashion, fine dining, music, and traveling. Professionally, Yvonne worked as a Building Manager for the Farragut Building, in Northwest, Washington, DC. Surviving are her husband, Robert W. Reppert; daughter, Barbara Bledsoe; sons, Karl (Laverne), Lawrence (Susan), and Kenton Wingfield (Monique); siblings, Laverne Ward-White, Diane Hardman (Reginald), Vivian Adams (Charlie), Deborah Jackson (Joseph), Vance Rollins, and (William Buchanan); 15 grandchildren, David Bledsoe, Marc Domally (Nokia), Amber Loftin (Leonard), Ashleigh, Kanaan, Lauren, Lexie, and Lawrence Wingfield, Daisha Coley, Jazmin, Kenneth, Abraham, Elijah, Julia, and Daniel Wingfield; 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of loving friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. On Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m., a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Bolling Club, located on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, 50 Theisen Street, Washington, DC 20032.