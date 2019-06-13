The Washington Post

YVONNE JONES (1964 - 2019)
Yvonne Marie Jones  

Affectionately known as "Stinky", was born April 18, 1964 in Washington, DC and was called home to be with God on June 6, 2019. She was the oldest daughter out of six children by Robert Lee Temoney and Yvonne Temoney. She retired with 20+ years in the federal government.
Yvonne leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, children, grandchildren, parents, siblings and a host of close family and friends whom she had a special relationship with.
 
Services will be held on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747 (301) 568-4100.
Published in The Washington Post on June 13, 2019
