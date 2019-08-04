

YVONNE BUCHANAN McCULLOUGH



Beloved wife of 28 years to James McCullough of Sandy Spring, MD went home to be with her Lord on February 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She will be lovingly remembered by her four children from her first marriage to the late Hammett Buchanan; Barbara (David) Mills, Bob (Theresa) Buchanan, Jim (Jennifer) Buchanan and Jeff (Emily) Buchanan, as well as her twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Born September 24, 1929 in Hackensack, NJ, she was the only child of the late Herbert and Lillie Beaumont. Raised in Westwood, NJ, she spent her childhood years exploring the world with her parents, which instilled a life-long love of travel. Throughout her life Yvonne visited 52 countries across all seven continents; her most memorable trips were to Antarctica, the Galapagos, Alaska and Australia. She lived a very active life and enjoyed hiking, skiing, camping and gardening but more than anything she loved sharing adventures and experiences with her family.

A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held August 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Oakdale Church, 3425 Emory Church Road, Olney, MD 20832; reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Friends of Brookside Gardens or to the American Brain Tumor Association.