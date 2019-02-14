YVONNE H. MINOR
Quietly, and serenely departed this life on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in her home in Temple Hills, Maryland. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son, Quentin Garfield Barrett; two grandchildren, Quentin Thomas, Yvonne Marie Barrett, and host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 700 I Street NE, Washington, DC 20002 on Monday, February 18, at 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Interment National Harmony Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to R.N. Horton Co. Morticians Inc.