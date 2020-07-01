YVONNE MORRIS

YVONNE WOOLFOLK MORRIS
Entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2020. Yvonne leaves to cherish her memory, her loving daughter, Yvette Morris; sister, Bernice Vonderpool (Sylvon); one brother, Bernette Woolfolk (Sandra); sister-in-law, Hilda Morris; daughter-in-law, Gwen Morris; aunt, Myrtle Jackson; uncle, Purcell Mosby; goddaughter, Jennifer Burkett; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Graveside Servicewill be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Branch Fork Memorial Gardens, Spotsylvania, VA.www.marshallmarchfh.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 1, 2020.