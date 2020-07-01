YVONNE MORRIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share YVONNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

YVONNE WOOLFOLK MORRIS  
Entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2020. Yvonne leaves to cherish her memory, her loving daughter, Yvette Morris; sister, Bernice Vonderpool (Sylvon); one brother, Bernette Woolfolk (Sandra); sister-in-law, Hilda Morris; daughter-in-law, Gwen Morris; aunt, Myrtle Jackson; uncle, Purcell Mosby; goddaughter, Jennifer Burkett; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Graveside Servicewill be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Branch Fork Memorial Gardens, Spotsylvania, VA.www.marshallmarchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Branch Fork Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 723-1250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved