The Washington Post

YVONNE PAIGE

Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Good Samaritan Baptist Church
5100 E. Street, SE
Washington, DC
YVONNE SELENAR PAIGE  

It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our mother Yvonne Selenar Paige on August 24, 2019 at age 74. Our mother was a long time resident of Washington, DC and worked for Goodwill of Greater Washington. Our mother was a prime example of a virtuous woman. She is survived by her husband Donald Paige Sr. of 59 years. Her daughters, Vondell and Geraldine her son Donald Paige Jr., Charles (deceased), five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greater Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 5100 E. Street, SE, Washington, DC 20019.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 5, 2019
