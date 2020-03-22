The Washington Post

YVONNE PAYNE

Yvonne Katherine Gilmore Payne  
(Age 95)  

Yvonne entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Yvonne, the second oldest daughter of Clarence and Eudora Gilmore, is survived by her sisters, Carol Gilmore Kelsey and Vesta E. Woodson, brothers, Sterling K. Gilmore (Barbara) and Allan T. Gilmore (Louise). She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood B. Payne, her sister, Eudora G. Brown, and brothers, Everson Gilmore and Clarence "Sonny" Gilmore. Her memory will be cherished by her loving niece, Michelle Yvonne and her godson, Irving McConnell, Jr. along with a host of family and friends. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 22, 2020
