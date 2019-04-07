Yvonne Bland Powell
(Age 90)
On Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home in Alexandria, VA. Yvonne Bland Powell is survived by her daughters, Ravonne Powell Bowman, Angela Powell, Hattie Powell-Ray, Sylvia Powell and Roberta Powell; one sister, Miriam Bland Torrence; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 711 N. Columbus St, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Donald Fest, SSJ, Pastor. Interment private. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.