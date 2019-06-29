The Washington Post

YVONNE SCOTT

J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
YVONNE D. SCOTT  
(Age 78)  

On Thursday, June 18, 2019, Yvonne Delores Scott (Thomas) quietly transitioned into eternal rest. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, devoted husband, Jonathan "Chick" Scott; son, J. David Scott; daughter, J. Cherie McKinney (Chad); brother, Leroy Thomas Jr. (Sandra), and two grandchildren, Jasmine McKinney and Chad "CJ" McKinney Jr. Yvonne is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial Services will be held on July 1, 2019 from 3:30 p.m.to 5:30 p.m. at JB Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD 20785.
Published in The Washington Post on June 29, 2019
Funeral Home Details
