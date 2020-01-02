

Yvonne H. Swann West (Eyon)



Died peacefully at home in Accokeek MD on December 20, 2019 at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence West in 2008, and daughter, Gail Swann in 1955. She is survived by her eight kids, Calvin E. Swann, Jr. (Lethia), Deborah Swann, Phyllis Swann, Carlos Swann (Kelly), Richard Coates, Jr. (Carine), Kenneth Coates (Tonya), Sharon Coates-Lockhart (Dave), David Coates (Elisa); 27 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, two stepdaughters Joann C. Williams (Alfred) and Brenda Brenda A. Dawkins (KeNneth) and best friend Eva Edwards and her daughter Sherrie Edward and a host of family and friends. The viewing will held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and funeral at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Pilgrims Baptist Church, 700 I Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002.