

Zachary William Fletchall

(Age 42)



Of Dayton, Virginia, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 from complications related to T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Zack was born on August 6, 1977, son of Jenifer (Dexter) and Michael Fletchall of Buchanan, Virginia.

A 2000 graduate from Virginia Tech, he worked for Harman Construction and was a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg. He also served as a councilperson for the town of Dayton.

On October 1, 2005, Zack married the love of his life, and best friend, Elizabeth (Thacker) Fletchall. They were blessed with three precious sons, William, Benjamin, and Matthew.

In addition to his wife and children, and parents, Zack is also survived by brothers, James Fletchall and wife, Elaine, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Matt Fletchall and wife, Leslie, of Falls Church, Virginia; and nine nieces and nephews.

No formal services are scheduled at this time.

Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Virginia is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made through the Muhlenberg Lutheran Church Friends at www.gofundme.com/f/love-for-the-fletchalls