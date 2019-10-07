ZACHARY SEBASTIAN HENDERSON, SR.
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Belinda D. Henderson; parents, Thomas, Jr. and Margaret Henderson; one daughter, Keyarna A.M. Watts; two sons, Zachary S. Henderson, Jr., and Jamal A.Y. Watts; three grandchildren, Ayiara N. Watts, Delonte` V. Williams and Andrew Williams; one sister, Brenda Williams and one brother Thomas Gabriel Henderson; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Henderson will lie in state at Community of Hope, 3701 Branch Ave., Hillcrest Heights, MD on Tuesday, October 8 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment in Anderson, SC at a later date and time.