The Washington Post

ZACHARY HENDERSON Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ZACHARY HENDERSON Sr..
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community of Hope
3701 Branch Ave.
Hillcrest Heights, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Community of Hope
3701 Branch Ave.
Hillcrest Heights, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ZACHARY SEBASTIAN HENDERSON, SR.  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Belinda D. Henderson; parents, Thomas, Jr. and Margaret Henderson; one daughter, Keyarna A.M. Watts; two sons, Zachary S. Henderson, Jr., and Jamal A.Y. Watts; three grandchildren, Ayiara N. Watts, Delonte` V. Williams and Andrew Williams; one sister, Brenda Williams and one brother Thomas Gabriel Henderson; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Henderson will lie in state at Community of Hope, 3701 Branch Ave., Hillcrest Heights, MD on Tuesday, October 8 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment in Anderson, SC at a later date and time.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.