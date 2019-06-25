

Zack A. Zambetis (Age 90)



Passed on Saturday, June 22, 2019 surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was the son of Greek Immigrants, born and raised in Richmond, VA. In 1959, he married his beloved wife, the late Matina Kokonis, in Washington, DC where they remained and raised their family. He is survived by three devoted children, Thomas (Angela) Zambetis, Christine (James) Hylton, and Georgia (Constantine) Jones; seven adored grandchildren, Athan and Matina Zambetis; Zachary and Nicholas Hylton; William, Nicholas and Eleni Jones; He is preceded in death by his sisters Helen (Ted) Anas, Loula (Jerry) Cocolis, Eva Zambetis and Virginia (Gus) Karadavis. Visitation to be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 36th St. and Massachusetts Ave, NW Washington, DC. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to AHEPA Service Dogs for Warriors, PO Box 724, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Please sign and view the family guestbook at