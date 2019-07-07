ZANDRA WATSON, DDS.
On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Zandra Watson, DDS of Burtonsville, MD. Beloved wife of 40 years to David Watson, Jr.; loving mother of Jarid and Kendra Watson; dear sister of Andrea Broadwater (Kevin). Also survived by her sisters-in-law Andrea Scotton (Rick) and Michele Austin (Russell) and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Family will receive friends at Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Rd., Burtonsville, MD 20866 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until start of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wings for Joy, www.wingsforjoy.org
Arrangements entrusted to Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.