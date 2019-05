ZARA TOMLIN "Jean"



On the afternoon of April 29, 2019, Zara "Jean" Tomlin passed away at the age of 87 in Hagerstown, MD.

She was married Kenneth Tomlin for 67 years. Zara was born in Freemont, Ohio, on July 16, 1931. She retired from the US Capital Police and lived in Boonsboro, MD.

She is survived by her loving husband; a son; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Services to be held at a later date.

