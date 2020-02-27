The Washington Post

ZEBEDEE SLOAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ZEBEDEE SLOAN.
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ZEBEDEE SAMOUS SLOAN  

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020 of Sacramento, CA. Beloved husband of the late Patricia L. Sloan. He is the loving father of Marvin W. Sloan and daughter-in-law, Robin Sloan of Sacramento, CA. He is also survived by two grandsons, Marvin A. and Jordan M. Sloan of Sacramento, CA; one great-granddaughter, Taylor Lee also of Sacramento; and a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon