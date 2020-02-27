ZEBEDEE SAMOUS SLOAN
On Tuesday, February 4, 2020 of Sacramento, CA. Beloved husband of the late Patricia L. Sloan. He is the loving father of Marvin W. Sloan and daughter-in-law, Robin Sloan of Sacramento, CA. He is also survived by two grandsons, Marvin A. and Jordan M. Sloan of Sacramento, CA; one great-granddaughter, Taylor Lee also of Sacramento; and a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.