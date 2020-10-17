Zeline Klau

Zeline Caron Klau
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, our beloved mother, Zeline Caron Klau, Age 86, of Cannon Falls, MN, passed away. Preceded in death by her loving husband, David Klau. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Joett) Charno, Randi (Bruce) Henning, Lauri (Chris) Robinson; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Zeline will be remembered for her musical talent, fierce independence, stubbornness, and strong heart. Friends can honor Zeline with contributions to a charity of their choice
. No services to be held at this time.