Zelma Charmé Simon Fink, 87, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on July 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by family while holding hands with her loving husband of 68 years, Jules. Zelma was born on March 28, 1933, to Fred and Lillian Simon in Chicago, IL. On June 29, 1952, she married the love of her life, Jules Fink, in Washington, DC. They raised three wonderful children together. She was a decades-long member of Shaare Tefila Congregation and a member of their Chavurah group. She was also a founding member of The Jewish Foundation for Retarded Children, now known as The National Children's Center, in Washington, DC. Zelma was a renowned dollhouse miniature collector and dealer, traveling across the country with her husband to attend toy, miniature and doll shows. She is a past president of the Maryland Doll Club, and a past member of both the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts (NAME) and the United Federation of Doll Clubs (UFDC). Zelma will be remembered for her devotion to family, kind heart and strong will. She is survived by her devoted husband Jules, adored children, Steven Fink, Judi Fink Singleton (Beau), and Barry Fink (Quynh), brother Morton Simon (Chris), five cherished grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many treasured extended family members and friends. The family will hold a private funeral service at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery with Rabbi Jonah Layman of Shaare Tefila Congregation officiating. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.