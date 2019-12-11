ZENOBIA ELIZABETH GIBSON (Age 95)
On Monday, December 2, 2019, of Washington, DC, departed this world peacefully, She is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. James R. Gibson, Sr.; daughter, Patricia Davis; sons, James R. Gibson, Jr., Elliott W. Gibson, Sr.; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Ward Memorial A.M.E. Church, 241 42nd Street, NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment Washington National.