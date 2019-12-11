The Washington Post

ZENOBIA GIBSON

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ward Memorial A.M.E. Church
241 42nd Street, NE
Washington, DC
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Ward Memorial A.M.E. Church
241 42nd Street, NE
Washington, DC
Notice
ZENOBIA ELIZABETH GIBSON (Age 95)  

On Monday, December 2, 2019, of Washington, DC, departed this world peacefully, She is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. James R. Gibson, Sr.; daughter, Patricia Davis; sons, James R. Gibson, Jr., Elliott W. Gibson, Sr.; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Ward Memorial A.M.E. Church, 241 42nd Street, NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment Washington National.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 11, 2019
