ZEWDE METCHO
ZEWDE TEKLU METCHO (Age 83)  
On Saturday June 27, 2020, Zewde Teklu Metcho, of Gaithersburg, MD and formerly of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Tequame; loving father of Neway, Mekdim, Abiy (Azeb), Anchinlema (Keith), Tequame (Tsedeniya) and Elilta (Moses); cherished grandfather of Selamawit, Addis, Maya, Noah, Eliab, Sofia and Nadia. Zewde was an airline executive and worked for Ethiopian Airlines for 31 years before retiring in 1990.  Funeral services were held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Debre Mehret Kedus Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Cathedral in Washington, DC. Interment at Norbeck Memorial Park, Olney, MD. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 4, 2020.
