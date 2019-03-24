ZHUJUN ZHAO

Zhujun Zhao  
(Age 92)  

Of Vienna, VA passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hui Meng; devoted mother of Woyou and Wodi Mun; mother-in-law of Jiping and Helen Mun; daughter of the late Chongwei Zhao and Lanzhen Zhu. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Eric, Allen and Etienne Liam Mun. Visitation will be held at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Friday, March 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2019
