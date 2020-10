ZIPPER ADDISON

Or Copy this URL to Share



Zipper L. Addison

August 31, 1939 - September 27, 2020 Peacefully entered eternal rest on September 27, 2020. She is survived by her devoted children, Roger (Cassandra), Tony (Crystal), Frankie (Deneen), Zlena, Roland and Habibah (Bonnie); 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Berean Baptist Church, 924 Madison Street NW, Washington, DC 20011 with viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Dunn & Sons Funeral Services.



