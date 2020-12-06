ZOE P. ALLEN (Age 87)
Of Clarksburg, MD passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She would have been 88 on December 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Lee (Mike) Allen, her son Michael W. Allen and her daughter Karen P. Allen. She is survived by her son Gene W. Allen and her daughter Debra T. Allen (Kevin Bender), Her grandkids Tobi Allen and Candice Jenkins (Brandon Jenkins) and her great grandkids Taylor, Trendin, Logan and Charlotte. She leaves behind two sisters Nikki Zangwell (Steve Zangwell) and Marsha Lewellyn. Zoe will be forever missed as she touched so many with love and kindness, may she rest in peace. Online condolences may be shared at Roy W. Barber Funeral Home in Laytonsville: www.barberfhlaytonsville.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children
. Because of COVID-19 a service will not be held.