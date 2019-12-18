The Washington Post

ZWAHEDI MILNER

J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Notice
Zwahedi Bomani Milner  

Beloved son, brother, and uncle peacefully passed away December 12, 2019. He is survived by father, Arve Milner Sr.; mother, Delores Milner; sister, Lisa Harris; brother, Arve Milner Jr.; sister, Shamee Milner; sister, Nia Larry; sister, Ayanna Purnell; 13 nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Alexander Memorial Baptist Church, 10675 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD, 20772, Viewing at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 18, 2019
