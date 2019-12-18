Zwahedi Bomani Milner
Beloved son, brother, and uncle peacefully passed away December 12, 2019. He is survived by father, Arve Milner Sr.; mother, Delores Milner; sister, Lisa Harris; brother, Arve Milner Jr.; sister, Shamee Milner; sister, Nia Larry; sister, Ayanna Purnell; 13 nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Alexander Memorial Baptist Church, 10675 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD, 20772, Viewing at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.